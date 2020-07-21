January 29, 1957 - July 19, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Debra Lynn Ruud, age 63, of Janesville passed away at her home Sunday morning, July 19, 2020 surrounded by her family, following a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Janesville on January 29, 1957, the daughter of Arthur and Evelyn (Dohs) Salzwedel. On August 31, 1988, she was united in marriage to Walter W. Ruud. Debra worked a few jobs outside the home for short periods of time, but her main work and enjoyment was being a homemaker and mother. She enjoyed being with family, boating, motorcycling and vacationing with Walter. She especially enjoyed their vacation times in the Prairie Du Chien area.
Debra Ruud is survived by her husband, Walter; three children: Emily (Eric Beitlich) Ruud, Rhiannon (Adam) Hill, and Adam Ruud; three grandsons: Jackson, Benjamin and Samuel; her sister, Penny (Dave) Pierce; and several nieces and nephews. Debra was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers; and a sister.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Rev. Lee A. Meissner will officiate. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday from Noon until the time of service.
