Debra Lynn Cox

June 21, 1952 - September 14, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Debra Lynn (Forrett) Cox, age 68, was surrounded by family when she peacefully went home to be with the Lord from Agrace in Janesville, WI on Monday, September 14, 2020. Debbie was born on June 21, 1952, and was a lifelong resident of the community of Janesville, WI. She was dedicated to her 34 years of working at Prent Corp. here in town where she met a few of her best, lifelong friends. Debbie lived a very simple life. She showed kindness to everyone. She held her family and friends closest to her heart and they meant everything to her. Debbie loved animals, including her grand dogs who she loved caring for. She has requested that the family donate in her honor to the Humane Society to buy treats to spoil all the puppies.
Debbie is survived by her son, Bret Cox; daughter, Tara (Cox) Ulrich; her sister, Tammy O'Grady; brothers: Brad, Scott and Jeff Forrett; and four grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart: Meghan Borgwardt, Devon Selvog, and Masyn and Carter Ulrich. Debbie was preceded in death by her brother Gregg Forrett and 3 sisters, Sandra Lentz, Torre Buggs, and Jan Dozier.
At this time, a marker will be placed at Milton Lawns in Janesville, WI for friends and family to visit as it was her request that no formal service take place. The annual butterfly memorial dedication at Agrace takes place the day before her birthday on June 20, 2021. Her family will be dedicating a butterfly in her memory on that day. Family and friends are welcome to attend the dedication in celebration of her life. Debbie was a very private, simple person and it was her request that she give back to Agrace through any gifts that may be given in her memory. Family and friends may do so through Tara Ulrich, 3716 Lucey St., Janesville, WI 53546.
In final thoughts, the morning of Debbie's passing, a beautiful deer visited the family outside her bedroom window at Agrace. It spent minutes looking at the family through the window. It was a large, beautiful creature that provided comfort and peace. In the biblical sense, the deer represents the joys of loving Christ intimately and safety in God's care. It is a symbol of honor, courage, strength, and endurance, but also tenderness, softness, grace, mercy, kindness and devotion.