February 16, 1954 - July 12, 2021East Troy, WI - East Troy, WI- Debra "Debbie" Ball , age 67, of East Troy, WI, was taken home after her valiant battle with cancer on July 12, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born on February 16, 1954 in Elgin, Il, the daughter of Archie and Helen (Lawson) Beck. Debbie graduated from Illinois Wesley University in 1974 with a History major and Voice Performance as a minor. She was part of the Sigma Alpha Iota sorority. Debbie lived in Illinois most of her life until 2015, she moved to Wisconsin to be closer to her niece and her family so she could spend more time with them. She was a huge cat lover and had many over her lifetime. Debbie was employed as a cashier at Piggly Wiggly in East Troy, WI. She was very much a people person and deeply cared for her co- workers and her customers. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.
Debbie was survived by her brother-in-law, Bob Downs (Barbara) of Oak Park IL., her nephew, Christopher Downs (Susy) of Racine, WI., her niece, Kelli Malzahn (Elliot) of Elkhorn, WI., two grand nephews, Zachary Whalen (Sam) of Seattle, WA, and Mason Malzahn of Elkhorn WI., two grand nieces, Amanda Hevel (Quincy) of Janesville, WI and Aliyah Malzahn of Elkhorn, WI and four great-grand nieces and nephews, Grace-Ann, Tyler, Dakota and Kennedy. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Helen, and her three sisters, Barbara (Bob) of Oak Park IL., Margo of Mt. Prospect, IL. and Betsy (Bill) of Deerfield, IL.
Family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice for the care, love and support given to Debbie.
A celebration of Life with a service will be held on August 1, 2021 from 3-5 in her favorite gardens at her nieces home. N7315 Mariner Hills Circle, Elkhorn, WI. Flowers and donations may be sent to N7315 Mariner Hills Circle, Elkhorn, WI 53121