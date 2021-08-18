Debra L. (Ziebell) Webb

Edgerton, WI - EDGERTON---Debra L. Webb, age 68, of Edgerton, died on Friday, August 13, 2021, at home. She was born in Edgerton on December 24, 1952, the daughter of Erwin and Elaine (Bartz) Ziebell. She was a graduate of Edgerton High School and also attained an Associate Degree in Medical Transcription from Blackhawk Technical College where she was also a member of Phi Beta Kappa. Debra married Maurice "Ron" Webb on July 22, 1972, at St. John Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Debra worked for Woodbridge in Brodhead for 32 years until the plant closed. She later worked part-time at the Nazareth Home in Stoughton. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting, painting, other crafts and taking care of Ron.
Debra is survived by her husband, Ron; her father, Erwin; siblings: Janet Ziebell, Linda Ziebell and Steve Ziebell all of Edgerton; 3 aunts: Barb (Dale) Bieck, Shirley Balis and Carolyn Johnson all of Edgerton; brother-in-law, Jim Knorr of Appleton; 3 nephews: John Webb of Freeport, IL, Adam Ziebell of Janesville and Mike (Sara) Ziebell of Davenport, IA; and many great nieces, great nephews and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Elaine; special cousin, Bryan Bieck as well as several other cousins and aunts and uncles.
At Debra's request, no service will be held. APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Edgerton is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Debra Webb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
