Debra L. "Deb" Krafjack

January 29, 1965 - April 12, 2021
Janesville, WI - Debra "Deb" L. Krafjack, 56, passed away with her family by her side at UW-Hospital. She was born January 29, 1965 in Janesville to the late Henry "Hank" and Greta "Marie" (McHenry) Hawkinson. She was a graduate of Parkview High School and also received a degree from Blackhawk Technical College in the medical field, for which she used by working in the Pediatric clinic.
In the summer of 1980, Deb met Marty Krafjack and they would marry on September 21, 1991 at Church of Christ in Footville.
Deb enjoyed crocheting, painting, gardening, watching the birds at her feeders, spoiling the dogs, and playing games. Family was truly important to Deb and she would babysit for any family member who would ask. Her greatest quality was her kindness to everyone she would meet.
Deb is survived by her husband Martin "Marty" Krafjack; son Joseph "Joe" (girlfriend Viv) Krafjack; siblings: Duane (Jeanie) Hawkinson, David (Diana) Hawkinson, Darwin (Julie) Hawkinson, Dan (Nancy) Hawkinson, and Diane Krueger; and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A service for Deb will be held later this year. She will be laid to rest in Grove Cemetery, Janesville. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.