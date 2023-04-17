Debra K. (LaTarte) Smrekar

December 10, 1960 - April 11, 2023
Janesville, WI - Debra K. Smrekar, 62, of Janesville, WI passed away peacefully at home on April 11, 2023 with her beloved husband by her side.
She was born on December 10, 1960, in Sheboygan, WI. Debra was the youngest of four daughters born to the late Emery and Janet LaTarte. Growing up, she loved outdoor activities, creating art, attending Hope Church functions, family picnic gatherings and participating in athletics both in and out of school.
Debra had a lifelong passion for learning. She graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1979 and spent her summers working for the Sheboygan Recreation Department as a playground leader and Assistant Supervisor. She then chased her dream of becoming a teacher and, in 1983, she graduated with distinction from UW-Madison with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Art Education. She later earned her Master's degrees from UW-Whitewater. Debra married her beloved husband, Michael L. Smrekar on July 26, 2002 at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Beloit, WI. They spent 32 wonderful years together. Debra devoted 35 years of her life to teaching. She was employed by the Sheboygan School District and the Janesville School District where she also taught summer school art classes for many years. She spent the latter 31 years of her career teaching elementary art for the
Kinnikinnick School District in Roscoe, IL. Mrs. Smrekar was the definition of excellence when it came to teaching. Her dedication to her students and to her career were second to none and she consistently went above and beyond the call of duty in everything she pursued.
As a teacher, she was known for her creative interdisciplinary art lessons. Her art lessons inspired the most beautiful artwork and brought out the best in each of her students. Her students were drawn to her witty sense of humor, kindness and her ability to make each one of them feel special. She had a tremendous impact on the countless lives of her students, colleagues and parents in the community of Roscoe.
During her career, she volunteered her time and expertise to various school, PTO fundraisers and district and community projects and events. She also served on a number of school committees, was the membership chair for KEA and held after-school art workshops to teach art enrichment classes and to design the yearbook and music program covers. She also coordinated the Veteran's Day programs at both schools and developed the weekly "Smrekar Show" where her warmth and humor engaged and educated her listening crowd. Her biggest accomplishment that was dear to her heart was the planning and coordinating of the annual spring student Art Fairs which showcased the magnificent artwork which was created by her Ledgewood and Stone Creek students under her direction. Over the years, several of her students won best of show art awards and program cover honors at the Young Artist Show which was held annually at the Rockford Art Museum.
In 2012, she was selected as Teacher of the Year in her district, was the recipient of the PTO Gem Award, was the WREX Teacher of the Week and a finalist for the Rockford Art Museum's All Star Teacher Award. Upon retirement, she continued to work as a substitute teacher for the Janesville and Kinnikinnick School Districts.
Debra and her husband enjoyed attending Wisconsin Badger sporting events, traveling, had a passion for outdoor activities and loved spending time with their family and friends. Over the years, she was an avid reader, was a big Janesville Parker Football fan and had a passion for music and theater performances. She found great comfort and peace in nature and from walking along the shores of Lake Michigan. Her walks through Rotary Gardens brought out the happy free spirit that defined her. Her passion for gardening was evident in her beautiful flower displays found throughout her back yard. She was also highly creative and had a natural ability for writing and planning skits and songs for special events. Over the years, her greatest virtue in life was her selfless and generous spirit that came shining through with her natural ability to help others in need.
Debra possessed an array of natural talents and had many accomplishments in the Fine Arts field. She was an exceptional nature artist and portrait and nature photographer. She also illustrated children's medical books in collaboration with the school nurse and selected students, designed and painted sweatshirts and wall murals, illustrated countless program covers and created bird sculptures.
Debra is survived by her husband, Michael; her three sisters, Jane DenBoer of Sheboygan, Nancy Hilbelink of Sheboygan and Gail (Greg) Grube of Cleveland; sister-in law, Diane (Michael) Mueller of Verona; eight amazing nieces and nephews, Laura (Christopher) McBrair of Menasha, Steven (Kelly) DenBoer of Sheboygan, Kristin (Doug) Rice of Oostburg, Lisa (Thomas) Dhine of Howard, Karl (Mandy) Grube of Howards Grove, Melissa Martin of Sheboygan and Brandon Mueller of Crystal Lake, IL; fourteen great nieces and nephews and an abundance of loving relatives and special friends.
Debra was preceded in death by her parents, her father-in-law and mother-in-law Thomas and Barbara Smrekar, and her two brothers-in-law, James DenBoer and Larry Hilbelink.
A visitation will be held on Friday, April 21 from 4:30 until 6:00 pm at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church at 2222 Shopiere Road, Beloit, WI 53511. A Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 6:00 pm. The APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville, is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
Debra's family wishes to thank the staff at Agrace Hospice for their loving care of Debra and to the doctors and staff at Mercy Health, UW Health and OrthoIllinois who treated her with such kindness and compassion over the years. We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for the incredible support Debra received during her illness. She felt truly blessed by all the cards, words of encouragement and love and support given to her from her family and friends.
In her memory, in lieu of flowers, Debra would love any donations to go to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital or to Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville.
In Christ alone,
my hope is found.