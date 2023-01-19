Debra Joan Deuel

December 27, 1953 - January 11, 2023

Summerfield, FL - Debra Joan Deuel, age 69, formerly of Janesville, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at The Villages Regional Hospital, after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family. Debra was born on December 27, 1953; the daughter of Frank and Barbara (Radliff) Deuel. She graduated from Craig High School in 1973. Debra worked at Accudyne for 17 years, and then worked at SSI for many more years before retiring. Debra was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. She enjoyed cheering on the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers. She also attended many Craig and Parker basketball games. In addition to her love for Wisconsin sports, Debra liked to attend stock car races and spend time in the kitchen baking. Debra was active in the lives of her niece and nephews. She looked forward to spending her weekends with them when they were younger.

