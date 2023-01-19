Summerfield, FL - Debra Joan Deuel, age 69, formerly of Janesville, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at The Villages Regional Hospital, after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family. Debra was born on December 27, 1953; the daughter of Frank and Barbara (Radliff) Deuel. She graduated from Craig High School in 1973. Debra worked at Accudyne for 17 years, and then worked at SSI for many more years before retiring. Debra was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. She enjoyed cheering on the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers. She also attended many Craig and Parker basketball games. In addition to her love for Wisconsin sports, Debra liked to attend stock car races and spend time in the kitchen baking. Debra was active in the lives of her niece and nephews. She looked forward to spending her weekends with them when they were younger.
Debra is survived by her sister, Becky (Ron) Burdick; niece, Crystal (Craig) Green; cousin, Steve Radliff; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and twin sister, Diana Deuel.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Pastor Gary Shields officiating. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Monday, at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
A Beautiful Life
A beautiful life that came to an end,
She died as she lived,
Everyone's friend.
In our memory
Will always be kept,
Of one we loved,
And will never forget.
