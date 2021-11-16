Brodhead, WI - Brodhead - Debra Jo Huschka, age 66, passed away on November 14, 2021 at Monroe Clinic Hospice in Monroe, WI.
Debra Jo was born on November 19, 1954 in Janesville, WI the daughter of Earl and Sonia (Ellefson) Tate. She married Daniel Huschka on July 20, 1996 at the Fulton Church of Edgerton.
Debra was a longtime member of the Fulton Church, she enjoyed reading the bible and watch religious tv shows and passing the time with coloring. Debra was known as a friendly person who took the time to talk to anyone and always enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Debra is survived by her husband, Daniel of Brodhead; a daughter, Sonia Tate of Brodhead, three siblings, Tina (Dave) Rothenbuler of Brodhead, Daryel Tate of Janesville and Kevin Tate of Elkhorn and several nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Debra was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials can be directed to the family in Debra's memory.
Funeral services will be held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will also be held at the funeral home on Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and also on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Cremation rites will be accorded after the services.