September 27, 1956 - February 14, 2019

Beloit/Brodhead, WI -- Debra J. Sperry, age 62, of Beloit, formerly of Brodhead, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at her home. She was born on September 27, 1956 in Monroe, WI, the daughter of Robert and Virginia (Brown) Hopkins. She married Alan L. Sperry on October 18, 1975 in Brodhead, WI. Debra graduated from Brodhead High School in 1975, and had worked at Beloit College for the past 22 years in the accounting department. She enjoyed riding the Harley, going to casinos, reading, and being at home with her family. Debra was very caring about other people, and a loving wife and mother.

She is survived by her husband, Alan; a daughter, Jennifer (Kerry Howard) Sperry of Madison, WI; a brother, Jack (Laurie) Hopkins of Milton, WI; and a sister, Karen Bartlett of Beloit, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a son, Jason, in 2001.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead, WI. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Online condolences and floral tributes may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com