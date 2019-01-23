August 27, 1955 - January 18, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Debra J. Hanson, 63, of Beloit, WI, died Friday, January 18, 2019 in Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was born August 27, 1955 in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Herman and Louise (Smith) Hanson. Debra was employed by SSI Technologies for over 30 years, retiring in June of 2017. Debra enjoyed baking, crocheting, quilting and doing crafts. She also enjoyed getting together with her family at family gatherings and socializing with others.

Survivors include her fiance, David Marshall of Beloit, WI; brother, Thomas (Sandy Smith) Hanson of Beloit, WI; nieces: Shirley (Mike) Hauser of Machesney Park, IL, Barb (Pete) Smith and Rhonda Hendricks, both of Janesville, WI; nephew, DuWayne (Sandy) Feltz; special cousin, Patti Vance of Beloit, WI; many great nieces and great nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; and sister, Janet.

A Celebration of Debra's life will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, January 27, 2019 in the Birchwood Room at Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit, WI. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com