Debra "Deb" Case

February 7, 1953 - September 9, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Debra "Deb" Marie Case, age 67, of Janesville, passed away after losing her battle with kidney disease on September 9, 2020, surrounded by her family in her home. Deb was born in Janesville, on February 7, 1953, the daughter of Osmond and Margaret (Francis) Ness. She was a lifelong Janesville resident, only leaving to attend UW Whitewater where she received her bachelor's degree. While in Whitewater, Deb met Raymond Case. They were married June 2, 1973. Deb then earned her master's degree in library science from UW-Madison. After finishing school, Deb worked for the School District of Janesville for a brief period, before taking a job at the Janesville (Hedberg) Public Library. Deb retired in 2009, after working there for 30 years. Deb and Ray had one daughter, Jennifer Case. In her free time, Deb enjoyed reading, bowling, building miniature doll houses, trips to the casino, and spending time with her friends and family. She was on the South-Central Wisconsin USBC bowling board. Deb was also in many miniature dollhouse clubs, including the Janesville Club, RIM, and Mini Diversions. She also was a lifetime member of the National Association of Miniature Enthusiasts.
Deb is survived by her husband, Raymond Case; daughter, Jennifer Case; brothers, Kenneth F. (Susan) Ness of Racine WI, and Gerald L. Ness of Poway, CA; and many nieces and nephews. It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye too soon to a wife, mother, and friend. Deb was preceded in death by her parents, Osmond and Margaret Ness; and her brother, Richard Ness.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH, Janesville. Burial will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010, N. Wright Road, Janesville and at the CHURCH on Wednesday, September 16, from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
