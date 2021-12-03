Janesville, WI - Debra Bea Bowers, age 69, was called to her heavenly home on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. She was born in Oak Park, Illinois on April 27, 1952; the daughter of John H. and Eileen (Werth) Bing. Debra married Dr. R.K. Bowers in Columbus, Ohio on August 3, 1974, and they were blessed with three children: Jonathan, Jennifer and Julia. She graduated from Ohio State University with her Bachelor Degree in Nursing, but Debra took great pride in raising her children and taking care of her family. She loved animals, especially her horses and lap dogs. Debra held many fond childhood memories of the time she spent on her grandmother's farm in Iola, Wisconsin. There, she garnered a lifelong affinity for being outdoors and farm life. Above all, Debra really was a people person, and always enjoyed the connections that she made throughout her life.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. R. K. Bowers; children: Dr. Jonathan (Dr. Jennifer Oki) Bowers, Jennifer (Dr. Peter Stanich) Stanich, and Julia (Dr. Nathan Hawes) Hawes; grandchildren: Daniel and Katherine Bowers, Penelope and Margot Stanich, and Van Hawes; and her lapdog, Biscuit. Debra is preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting Debra's family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Debra Bowers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.