Debra Ann Marzahl

October 9, 1957 - July 17, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Debra Ann (Willing) Marzahl, age 61, of Janesville passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center. Debra was born October 9, 1957 in Janesville, the daughter of Edward and Eleanor (Ronzheimer) Willing. She graduated from Milton High School and Blackhawk Technical College, where she studied to become a medical assistant. Debra was employed by Riverview Clinic and Dean Clinic for 23 years in the ophthalmology department. Debra enjoyed working, pulling weeds, gardening, her cats, her dog, hiking, traveling, mountain climbing and polishing her boots. She had a special love for horses, and especially enjoyed times with her family. She was married to Steve Woodstock for 32 years, and later married Les Marzahl on March 4, 2016.

Surviving are her husband, Les Marzahl; her daughter, Nicole (Frank) Labuguen; three grandchildren: Brooke Labuguen, Alexis Labuguen, Lucas Labuguen; and a great-granddaughter, Tia. She is further survived by two brothers, Ronald (Carol) Willing, Kenneth (Connie) Willing; numerous nieces; nephews; and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Nancy Marzahl and Marlene Lowe.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2921 Mt. Zion Avenue, Janesville, with funeral services to follow at Noon Tuesday at the Church. Pastor Brad Urlaub will officiate. Entombment will be in the Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.

HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME

www.henkeclarson.com