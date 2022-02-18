Debra Ann (Martin) "Debbie" Lazarczyk

New Berlin and formerly of West Allis, WI - Debra Ann Lazarczyk, 66, of New Berlin and former longtime resident of West Allis, WI passed to eternal life on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at her residence.
Debbie was born on June 13, 1955 in Milwaukee, WI daughter to the late Robert P. and Mary Ann (nee: Maliszewski) Martin. She married Richard Lazarczyk on October 15th, 1977 at Mary Queen of Heaven in West Allis, WI.
Debbie and Rick were very involved with Mary Queen of Heaven Church - especially the Young Adult program - for many years, taking the youth camping and spending time working to guide them in their faith, which created many longtime friendships. Debbie loved to travel, she and Rick saw many different landmarks, State Parks as well as National Parks. Wherever she went, she took pictures. Some of those pictures found their way into different calendars, and she received many awards. She loved being "Up North" at the cottage on Moody Lake, casino hopping, gardening, being outdoors seeing all of the animals, playing with her late dog, Toby, and being with her family and friends.
She was a longtime member of Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Parish, and the Milwaukee Casting & Sportsman's Shooting Club in New Berlin, WI.
Devoted wife of Richard Lazarczyk. Loving Mother of Steven (Rebecca) Lazarczyk. Proud Grandmother of Ethan and Amelia Lazarczyk. Sister of David (Kay) Martin, Dale (Kim) Martin, Pamela (Paul) Minzlaff and Lynn (Michael) Short. Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary Ann Martin; stepmother, Diane Martin; and niece, Brittney Martin. Also survived by sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives; and many dear friends and co-workers.
Visitation Will be held on Thursday, February 24th, 2022 at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (2322 South 106th Street, West Allis) from 4-6:15 with Mass of Christian Burial at 6:30 PM.
Second Visitation will be held at the Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home (515 Center Street, Lake Geneva, WI) on Friday, February 25th, 2022 from 10:00-11:00am with procession to follow to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mother of Perpetual Help Parish, Milwaukee Casting Club or HAWS in Debbie's honor would be appreciated.
Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Family.
