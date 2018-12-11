Deborra L. Gretchmann

June 3, 1953 - December 7, 2018

Clinton, WI -- Deborra L. Gretschmann, age 65, died Friday, December 7, 2018, at Rock Haven in Janesville. She was born June 3, 1953, to the late Dewey and Ferol (Moen) Harmon, in Duluth, MN. Debby married Earl H. Gretschmann on April 10, 1970 in Superior, WI. She was a member of Emmanuel Community Church in Clinton. Debby enjoyed crafts, photography, crocheting and cooking. She will be greatly missed by all.

She is survived by her husband, Earl; her three children: Michael Gretschmann of Milton, Kelly Gretschmann of Beloit and Mark Gretschmann of Clinton; her four grandchildren: Parker, Tyler, Brandon and Brianna; and her siblings: Donna (Lennis) Wiirre of Iron, MN, Sandra Ray of Duluth, Linda (Lee) Knase of Duluth and Michele (David) Kistler of Parrotsville, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Sharon Vincent and Bonita Idso.

Debby's Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 14, 2018 at EMMANUEL COMMUNITY CHURCH, 319 East Street, Clinton with Rev. Clyde Rensink officiating. Visitation will be preceding the funeral beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory with the family on our website, brianmarkfh.com.

Brian Mark Funeral Homes

504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton WI (608) 362-2000

The family would like to thank the staff at Rock Haven and Agrace Hospice for the care and compassion they gave Debby.

