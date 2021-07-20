September 4, 1957 - July 18, 2021
Edgerton, WI - Deborah Sue Huff 63, of Edgerton, WI passed into eternal peace on July 18th 2021. She was born to Clarence and Dorothy (Schaney) Nicks of Edgerton, WI on September 4th 1957. She graduated from Edgerton High school in 1975. She worked at GM for several years then took a position as office manager in Hancock, WI at Paul Miller Farms. Later in life she came back to her home of Edgerton and worked as office manager to 59 & I90 truck parts and Huff Construction, Inc. Until she retired in 2013.
Deborah greatest joy was spending time with her family and playing with her grandkids. Her and Marvin enjoyed their winter home in Lake Placid, Florida and also their many trips to Mexico. Deb definitely enjoyed dancing and loved going to concerts to see her favorite artists. If Debbie wasn't out and about you usually could find her at home cuddling with her Black Labradors Max and Brody. Deb was a huge Packer fan and you usually could find her cheering/ yelling at the TV on a Sunday afternoon. Aunt Deb as most called her loved to play cards such as Gin 13 and Euchre. She loved spending her Friday nights at her sister in laws Helen's, which consisted of lots of laughs and cards.
She was married to her high school sweetheart and love of her life Marvin on June 7th, 1997. She was the proud mother of Aaron (Jenny) Huff of Lone Rock, WI, Brett (Kristle) Erickson of Custer, WI and Hilary (Joe) Cox of Edgerton, WI. An extremely devoted and loving grandmother to her 5 grandchildren Zachary, Shelby, Hunter, Riley and Westley.
Deborah is survived by her children and grandchildren, her sisters Diana Boeke, Janet (Berg) Anderson, Helen Nicks, Viola Nicks and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Marvin, her parents Clarence and Dorothy, siblings Jack Nicks, Jerry Nicks, Chuck (Diane) Nicks, Nancy Bieck and Karen (Jerry) Anderson, her in laws Richard and Clara Huff, brother-in-law Fred Boeke and sister in laws Nancy Stenberg and Barb Huff.
Visitation will be Thursday July 22, 2021 from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Edgerton. Burial will take place at 10:30 A.M. Friday, July 23, 2021 at Fassett Cemetery, Edgerton. A "Celebration of Life" reception will take place directly after the burial on Friday from 11:30 A.M until 3:30 P.M. at "The Decoy" in Edgerton. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family with arrangements.