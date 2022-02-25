Friendship, WI - Deborah S. Miller, age 68, of Friendship, formerly of Janesville, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at her home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Deborah was born November 6, 1953, in Elkhorn, WI to Lawrence & Bonnie (Rockwell) Rosencrans Sr. She graduated from Parker High School in 1972. She worked as a CNA for many years. Deborah enjoyed traveling, birds & wildlife and especially spending time with her family, grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Deborah was preceded in death by her father: Lawrence Rosencrans Sr., mother: Bonnie (Larry) Calloway, and sister: Terri (David) Klusken. Survivors include her life partner of over 30 years: Stephen Brown, son: Michael (Dawn) Suiter, grandchildren: Sabrina & Brooke Suiter, great-grandchildren: Isabella Patterson, Emberlynn & Quentin Horan, brothers: Larry (Patti), Steve (Dawn) & Mike (Renea) Rosencrans, sisters: Beth (Rick) Harrison & Kimberly Cross. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other family members, and friends. www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
