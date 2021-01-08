December 14, 2020
Janesville, WI - It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Deborah Ruth Millard of Janesville, WI, on December 14th, 2020 at the age of 64. Deborah will be remembered for her love for her family and friends. She always had a smile to share that brightened our days and warmed all our hearts. Her witty sense of humor was certain to keep us all intrigued and delighted.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, David (Lisa) Esterbrook, Jason Esterbrook; stepsons, Josh (Natalie) Millard and Heath Millard; Deborah's father, Thomas Bacchi; sisters, Kathleen (Terry) Kemp, and Susanne (Jeffrey) Piper. Deborah will be forever remembered by her grandson, John; and her numerous nieces; nephews; extended family and friends. Deborah is predeceased by her loving husband, Kenny Millard; mother, Betty Bacchi; and paternal Nana and Papa.
A celebration of life for Deborah to be held at a later date