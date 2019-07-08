Deborah "Debbie" George

June 14, 1953 - July 4, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Deborah L. "Debbie" George, 66, of Beloit, WI, died Thursday, July 4, 2019 in her home. She was born June 14, 1953 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Eldon DeVere and Margaret Catherine (Stilen) Dawald. Debbie was a 1971 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She earned her Registered Nursing Degree from Blackhawk Technical College in 1980. Debbie married Ricky George on June 28, 1980, in the First United Methodist Church, Beloit, WI. Debbie worked as an Occupational Nurse for Fairbanks Morse, and as an RN at Beloit Memorial Hospital. She then worked as an RN in the radiation and oncology department of the Cancer Care Center for 25 years, until she retired in 2018. Debbie was the recipient of the Values Award for Integrity, Satisfaction, Engagement and Quality at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Debbie helped organize the annual Nurses Week, and participated in many other activities through the Cancer Care Center to raise awareness for cancer. She was actively involved with the Walking Warriors support group. In her free time, Debbie enjoyed entertaining family and friends, baking and celebrating the holidays, especially Independence Day and Christmas.

Survivors include her husband, Rick George of Beloit, WI; daughters, Holly George and Kelly George, both of Beloit, WI; sister, Cynthia (Aaron) Shackelford of Mukwonago, WI; brother, Brian (Marielln) Dawald of Beloit, WI; nieces; nephews; great-nieces; and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her grandparents; parents; aunts and uncles.

Funeral service for Debbie will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Brad Molander officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, IL. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to Beloit Regional Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com

The family would like to thank Julie and Paige from Beloit Regional Hospice and Jackie and Marilyn for the care that was given to Debbie and her family.