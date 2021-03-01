April 24, 1953 - February 24, 2021
Janesville, WI - Deborah A. Bouton, age 67, of Janesville, died on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Mercy Health Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born in Janesville on April 24, 1953, the daughter of Melvin and Dorothea (Bennwitz) Hill. Deborah married the love of her life, Marvin Bouton on May 8, 1976. She retired as an administrative assistant at Blackhawk Technical College in 2013. Deborah will always be remembered by her niece and nephews for the excursions to their cabin up north, road trips, and going to the State Fair.
Deborah is survived by her husband; sister-in-law, Birgitt Hill; niece, Autumn (Joseph) Morehead; 3 nephews: Brian (Jannie) Hill, Brandon (Maranda) Hill, and Eric (Makenzie) Hill; and 9 great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, David Hill.
SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For on-line condolences and guestbook: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com