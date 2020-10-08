April 12, 1950 - October 3, 2020
Lewiston, ID - Debbie J. Jacobus, age 70, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Debbie was born in Viroqua, WI, on April 12, 1950, the daughter of Lester and Virginia (Kingslien) Peterson. She attended Viroqua Elementary / Jr. High School, and Orfordville Parkview High School, graduating in 1968. Debbie was married to Dennis Jacobus in June 1969. They later divorced. She worked at APCO Manufacturing Company in Brodhead, before she and her family and close friends moved to Weippe, Idaho. In Weippe, she enjoyed working at the Weippe Public Library. She loved spending time with family and friends, especially with her son, Buddy, Marla, and Daymon. Her sense of humor, kind and loving spirit brightened the lives of many who knew her.
She is survived by her son, Dennis "Buddy" (Marla) Jacobus II; grandson, Daymon; sisters: Sherry (Bob) Folck, Sandy (Tom) Hill, Karen (Lonnie) Coplien, and Karlene (Jim) Jensen, all of Janesville, WI; brothers: David (Connie) Peterson of Janesville, WI, Kelly (Rose) Peterson of Orfordville, WI, and Conrad (Jenny) Peterson of Markle, IN; special friends in Weippe; many nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Roderick Peterson.
Mountain View Funeral Home is assisting the family. No services are planned at this time.
Thank you to the nurses and staff at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia, for taking exceptional care of her these last few years.