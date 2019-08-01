March 17, 1956 - July 25, 2019

Henderson, NV -- Debbie Haugan, age 63, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas, NV. She was born in Beloit, WI on March 17, 1956, the daughter of Elling and JoAnn (Walkey) Haugan.

A long-time resident of Janesville, WI, Debbie graduated from Parker High School. She eventually moved to Chicago, IL and worked several years for United Airlines. She then moved to Henderson, NV, where she became a real estate agent and also worked for Storage One managing one of their locations.

Debbie was a free spirit, who gave of herself to no end. She was kind, funloving, and loved to laugh. She loved her family and friends and always found time for a practical joke or two. She will be dearly missed.

Debbie is survived by her mother, JoAnn; sister, Pam (Steve) Marx; AFS sister, Rosemary (Chris Fraser) Gawn in New Zealand; nephews, Christopher (Brittany) Marx, Kyle (Amanda Rudkin) Marx; nieces, Victoria Humphreys, Elizabeth Fairhall; aunts; uncles; cousins; and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Elling; and grandparents.

A celebration of life is scheduled for August 18, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Fermenting Cellars Winery located at 2004 W. Manogue Rd., Janesville, WI. At 3 p.m. there will be an opportunity for anyone wishing to share thoughts of Debbie.

A bright light has gone out. We will see you once again in two moons. We love you Deb.