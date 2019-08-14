September 12, 1955 - August 12, 2019

Janesville, WI -- On August 12, 2019, Debbie Braeu of Janesville, WI, booked a heavenly flight. Her life was about all the joys of the journey, not only the destination. Alex and Dagny Kellam welcomed their third child in the world on September 12, 1955. Debbie's birthday was later to become important to many loving green bargains! Debbie, grew up, attended schools, married and raised family in Duluth, MN. She was a dental assistant until she met the love of her life, Josef Braeu, and joined in his passion, horticulture. They began their married life July 1, 1977. With her husband, Joe, they nurtured 'Edelweiss Nursery' for 36 years. Debbie considered her life blessed, as she stayed home with children and stepped outside to go to 'work'! Many wondered how gardening and talking with nice customers could be considered 'work'. Two daughters and six grandchildren Debbie considered the best accomplishments in her life! They brought joy and spice to her life! Debbie celebrated a good life, loved to travel, enjoyed a good glass of wine and special times with family and friends. She had the 'glass is half full' attitude (thanks Dagny), often with a dry English humor (thanks Alex) she embraced. Memberships at Rock Prairie Presbyterian, PEO, and many garden clubs were integral.

She will join her heavenly family, husband, Joe; sister, Beth Lane; brother, Gary Kellam; and parents, Alex and Dagny Kellam. Until reunited, daughters, Gretchen (Valentino) Braeu, Kate Risley; and grandchildren: Dominic, Kegan, Ethan, Elliot, Alec and Leah - treasures of her life.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church, Janesville. Rev. Dr. Jamie Swanson will officiate. The family will meet friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Church.

