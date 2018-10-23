Deanne Mauch

February 28, 1938 - October 20, 2018
River Heights, UT -- Deanne was born to Leslie and Rose Ratkay in South Bend, Indiana. After graduation from St. Mary's Academy, she worked in a dress shop and cared for her two grandmothers, with whom she spoke Hungarian. She married the love of her life, Gerry Mauch, in February 1964 and started a family. Deanne and Gerry eventually landed in Janesville, WI, which they called home for nearly 30 years. During that time, Deanne was a 4-H rabbit leader, and was active in St. Matthew's Lutheran Church. She loved to read and greatly increased library circulation numbers wherever she called home. After Gerry's death in 2003, she moved to River Heights, Utah and her circle grew to include friends from the Cache Senior Center where she painted ceramic figures, her local ward, and her Lutheran church. She was lovingly cared for in her home by Tara McFarland, and later at Terrace Grove Assisted Living where she enjoyed making new friends.
Deanne is survived by her children: Jeannine (Charlie) Huenemann, Joe (Chris), Mauch; and grandchildren, Hanna and Ben; sisters, Patricia (Dick) Doyle, and Susan (Boyd) Johnson; niece, Kimberly (Jay) Smith; and nephews: Ryan (Keiko) Doyle, Sean (Junko) Doyle, Kevin (Bronwyn) Caster, Chris (Aprilfawn) Caster. Further survived by nieces: Lynda Adas, Claudia (Randy) Schroedl, Mary (Tom) Erie; and nephew, Neal (Candace) Heggie.
There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday, Oct 27, at 2 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 581 N 700 E, Logan, UT 84321. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent in her name to the Cache Humane Society, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, and the Terrace Foundation.
