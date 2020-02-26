August 18, 1939 - February 22, 2020

Janesville/Bloomer, WI -- Deanna Rae Cassels, age 80, formerly of Janesville, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at MercyHealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born on August 18, 1939, in Brodhead, WI, the daughter of Glenn and Selina (Sagen) Moore. Dee lived most of her life in Rock County. She loved drinking coffee, playing cards, crocheting, softball tournaments, and her Chicago Bears. Most of all she loved her family, and the times they spent together. She was a great storyteller, and our Matriarch. We will miss her forever.

She is survived by her two daughters, Joanna (Jeff) Knutson and Jeri Kaye (Bryan) Robinson; nine grandchildren: Shalyn (Tom) Weiland, Mallory (Jesse) Worden, Jared (Jessica) Spaeth, Adam (Nolan) Spaeth, Mackenzie (Clayton) Fuller, Ellen Knutson, Jordan Disch, Tessa Disch, Dayle (Noel) McLaughlin; eight great-grandchildren: Rayne, Anthony, Nolan, Madison, Aurora, Mikah, Sy, Dahlia; a brother, Robert (Elaine) Moore; her dear sister-in-law, Jean Moore; half-sister, Shawna, half-brother, Glenn Jr.; nieces and nephews: Jeff, Brad, Brian, Teresa, Tammy, and Tracy. She is further survived by the love of her life, Harlan Meske. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Jacqualyn in 2007; great-grandson, Ty; brother, Daryle "Butch"; half-brother, Kevin; and her lifelong friend, Bobby Hanson

A Memorial Service will be held at 12 p.m., Noon, on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, with Pastor Bradley Moore of Grace Baptist Church in Grantsburg officiating. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the Funeral Home. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com