Deanna J. House

May 31, 1939 - February 18, 2022
Kalamazoo, MI - Deanna Jane (Howell) House peacefully passed away at Rose Arbor Hospice facility on February 18, 2022. Deanna was surrounded by family and friends during her time at Rose Arbor.
Born in Madison, WI on May 31, 1939. Deanna grew up on the Howell family farm near Footville, WI. As a child and young adult, Deanna was very involved in 4-H. Like most young women of that time, she would enter sewing and cooking projects. She would also show cows, including her favorite, Miss Echo. Deanna continued to be involved in 4-H during college by working as a summer agent.
Deanna graduated from Janesville High School in 1957. After graduation, she went to University of Wisconsin - Stout, then called Stout College. While at Stout, Deanna majored in Home Economics, and made several good friends through the Alpha Phi Sorority. Several of the friends Deanna made in college continued to be close friends throughout her life.
Three weeks after Deanna graduated from Stout, she married George House on June 24, 1961. She and George lived in Southern Wisconsin until 1971, when they moved to Portage, Michigan. Deanna and George lived in Portage until 1990, and then moved to Ada, Michigan. After George's passing, Deanna moved back to Kalamazoo, Michigan in 2017.
Early in her career, Deanna taught high school Home Economics in Wisconsin. Upon coming to Portage, Deanna taught Community Education classes on Microwave Cooking. The classes expanded in variety, and Deanna began doing cooking demonstrations for churches and organizations. Deanna touched many lives during her cooking demonstrations and many households with the recipes she shared.
In 1981, Deanna self-published her first cookbook, House Specialties. Over the next sixteen years, she published three more cookbooks, More House Specialties, Even More House Specialties and House Specialties Encore. Many homes in Michigan have Deanna House's cookbooks. Deanna continued to do cooking demonstrations until 2012.
While Deanna lived in Ada, she was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. After she moved to Kalamazoo; she became a member of Kalamazoo First United Methodist Church. Deanna was involved in committees and volunteering while at both churches. Having the support of a faith community was important to Deanna.throughout her life. Deanna also valued the education she got while at University Wisconsin-Stout. She served on the Stout Foundation Board for six years and has been sponsoring a scholarship for students going into education since 2004
Deanna was preceded in death by her husband, George. She is survived by her son, Paul House of Whitewater, WI; daughter, Sara House of Kalamazoo; brother, Rich (Mary) Howell of Dallas, TX; and sister-in-law, Betsey (Ross) House of Golden Valley, MN.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on March 12, 2022 at Kalamazoo First United Methodist Church of Kalamazoo, 212 S. Park St, Kalamazoo MI. Friends and relatives are welcome to visit Kalamazoo First United Methodist Church between 6 PM and 8 PM on Friday March 11, 2022 for a visitation with the family. The service will be lived streamed. Please go to Deanna's Obituary at https://www.langelands.com on March 12th at 1:00 PM to find the link to the service.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Kalamazoo First United Methodist Church, 212 S. Park St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007 for either the Pastor's Discretionary Fund or Helping Our Neighbor Phone Project.