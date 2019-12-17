August 19, 1961 - December 14, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Deann Marie Gillespie, 58, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on December 14, 2019. Deann was born on August 19, 1961 to James and Melinda King of Janesville. Deann worked for Walmart in their asset protection department for 19 years.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel Gillespie; children; and grandchildren. Deann was predeceased by her parents; brother, Andrew King; and her fur baby, Daisey.

A celebration of Deann's life will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 inside The Birch Room at Boundaries Bar and Grill located at 3708 South Riverside Drive, Beloit, WI 53511 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

We'd like to extend our immense gratitude to the staff at Agrace Hospice, for their exemplar care of our Mom while she was under their care.