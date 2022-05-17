July 11, 1942 - May 10, 2022
Elkhorn, WI - Dean W. Wilson, 79, of Elkhorn, WI, joined his daughter Kate in heaven on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center. He was born July 11, 1942 in Freeport, IL to the late Willard "Hack" and Hazel (Miller) Wilson. He graduated from Freeport Senior High School in 1960 where he played football, basketball, and baseball. Dean was united in marriage to Kathleen "Kathi" Gorski on June 17, 1961 in Freeport, IL. Dean attended Northern Illinois University where he graduated with a major in mathematics education. He first taught at Lockport West High School, followed by four years at York Community High School in Elmhurst, IL. Dean wanted to find a smaller town and school where he could get to know the students and athletes better. In August 1970 he moved his family to Elkhorn, WI, a community he would care for the rest of his life. Dean taught math and coached baseball, wrestling and football. In 1998 Dean became Athletic Director until retirement in 2015. He became head football coach in 1994 and in 2012 was inducted into the WI Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Dean was summer recreation director for the City of Elkhorn for 23 years. He managed the pool and ran summer rec where he encouraged kids to have fun while learning new sports. He was also instrumental in developing and running St. Patrick's confirmation program for 26 years with Kathi and many others. Dean enjoyed playing sheepshead, reading, working in the garden, and was always busy working on a house project for himself or for his family. He loved teaching and coaching and touched many lives throughout his years in Elkhorn. Dean lived a great life.
Dean is survived by Kathleen, his wife of 62 years, and six children: Mike (Kathy) of Fort Atkinson, WI, Annette (Greg) Walbrandt of Elkhorn, WI, Craig (Helen) of South Korea, Scott (Paula) of Barrington, IL, Karen (Chris) DeLange of Pell Lake, WI and Jake (Kirsten) of Elkhorn, WI; fourteen grandchildren: Jenn Kawlewski, Nick and Tom Walbrandt, Libby Grover; Nate, Tess, Jane and Mary Wilson: Owen and Marley Sulik; Fiona and Stella Wilson; and Leni and Isla Wilson; and nine great-grandchildren: River, Willow, Pilleriin, Elowen, Lucca, Aurora, Violet, Ophelia and Daisy. Dean was precededin death by his parents, daughter Kate Wilson, grandson Teok Wilson and his sister Patricia Stukenberg.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Saturday May 21, 2022 in the Elkhorn High School Agility Center. A tribute for Dean will start at 7:30 PM at the Elkhorn High School Football Field.
In Lieu of flowers or gifts, give a kid an encouraging pat on the back.