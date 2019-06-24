August 21, 1929 - June 21, 2019

Lake Geneva, WI -- Dean W. Braun, age 89, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at home. Dean was born August 21, 1929 in Janesville, WI, the son of Elmer and Lila (nee Leeder) Braun. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1949 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Dean owned and operated Arden's Furniture Stores in Illinois for 50 years. Amongst numerous civic duties, activities and business ventures, Dean was in the Libertyville, IL Rotary and on the Board of Directors of Flagship Community Bank in Florida. Dean loved spending time in Wisconsin's Northwoods, and after retiring he spent summers in Lake Tomahawk, WI and winters in Florida. He loved boating and a good auction.

Dean is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Teresa; his children: Thomas (Linda) Mumm of MI, Patti (Lowell) Hanson of Oregon, WI, Debbie Braun Olson of Edgerton, WI, and Brian (Lucia) Braun of Wauconda, IL; two step children, Daniel (Cindy) Strom of NC and Angela (CJ) Lubeno of Wauconda, IL. Dean was a beloved grandfather and greatgrandfather. His furry daughter, Lilly, will miss her daddy also.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Christopher, who passed away 2 years ago on the same date.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home And Cremation Services, 515 Center St., Lake Geneva, WI with burial following at Hillcrest Cemetery in Albany, WI. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.