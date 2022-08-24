Janesville, WI - Dean R. Jass, 72, died at his home surrounded by his family on Monday, August 22, 2022. He was born July 14, 1950, in Janesville to the late Clarence L and Marjorie (Loomis) Jass. On August 6, 1971, he married the former Jacqueline R Elliott in Janesville.
Dean was an over the road trucker driver since he was 19 years old for many companies, but the last 20 years was with Conway (CCX); he also helped with the family business of Nifty Rug Cleaners. He enjoyed working on cars, hunting season for deer and turkey where he made sure he was out every weekend and fishing with his family. He also really enjoyed going camping and canoeing. If Dean came upon someone in need, then he always stepped up and helped that person however he could.
Dean is survived by his wife of 51 years Jacqueline Jass; his children: Dean R (Rosemary) Jass II, Deanna R (Gary) Sanwick, Amy J (Scott) Graceffa, and Ronald A (Tracey) Jass; his 16 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; his siblings: Lester (Gail) Jass, Sally Jass, Annette Jass, Dennis (Judy) Jass, Gerald (Kathy) Jass, Robert (Faith) Jass, Tim (Joyce) Jass, Keith (Linda) Jass and Barb Duel; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Kenneth, Donald, and Richard Jass.
A Memorial for Dean will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 5:00 PM with Pastor Will Jewson at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. Visitation will begin at 3:00 PM until the time of the Memorial. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery at a later date. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
