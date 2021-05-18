Dean L. Fisher

October 15, 1964 - May 12, 2021
Wisconsin Rapids, WI - Dean (Fish) Fisher, 56, passed away on May 12, 2021, in Wisconsin Rapids. To honor Dean's wishes, there will be no visitation or service.
Dean was born on October 15, 1964, to Ernest and Nancy (Pfeiffer) Fisher, in Janesville, Wisconsin.
Fish grew up in Janesville and graduated there from high school, then attended Sound Education training in Phoenix, Arizona, and moved to Wisconsin Rapids in 2001. He had a passion for music and loved all of his band families. He was also known for his big heart, smile, kindness, and love for animals.
Survivors include his father; 2 sisters: Lisa (Jon) Sonnenberg and Amy Fisher; grandfather: Walter Pfeiffer; nieces: Elizabeth and Nicole; nephew: Scott; and his aunts and uncles.
Dean was preceded in death by his mother; grandmother: Ruth Pfeiffer; grandfather and grandmother: Andrew and Elizabeth Fisher; cousin Heather Pfeiffer; and great aunts and uncles.
Memorials may be designated to Fish's two true loves which are music education and the Humane Society.
The family would like to thank the wonderful care Dean received at the Madison, Wisconsin Rapids and Marshfield Medical Centers.
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family.