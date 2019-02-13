January 10, 1944 - May 26, 2018

Sterling Heights, MI -- Dean E. McKaig, age 74, of Sterling Heights, MI passed away on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at Beaumont Hospital in Troy, MI. He was born in Janesville, WI on January 10, 1944 to Walter and Jean Mckaig. He attended Milton College in Milton, WI, playing basketball there as well. His entire career was working for General Motors, starting at the Janesville Assembly Plant, and concluding at GM World Headquarters in Detroit, MI, where he retired as a Data Analyst. Dean coached basketball, enjoyed bowling and computers.

Dean is survived by his wife, Mary Kulik of Sterling Heights, MI; son, David L. McKaig of Edgerton, WI; daughter, Julie Johnson of Janesville, WI; and brother, David G. Mckaig of Edgerton, WI. Dean was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald and Douglas; parents; and son, Jeffrey.