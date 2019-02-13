Dean E. McKaig

January 10, 1944 - May 26, 2018

Sterling Heights, MI -- Dean E. McKaig, age 74, of Sterling Heights, MI passed away on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at Beaumont Hospital in Troy, MI. He was born in Janesville, WI on January 10, 1944 to Walter and Jean Mckaig. He attended Milton College in Milton, WI, playing basketball there as well. His entire career was working for General Motors, starting at the Janesville Assembly Plant, and concluding at GM World Headquarters in Detroit, MI, where he retired as a Data Analyst. Dean coached basketball, enjoyed bowling and computers.

Dean is survived by his wife, Mary Kulik of Sterling Heights, MI; son, David L. McKaig of Edgerton, WI; daughter, Julie Johnson of Janesville, WI; and brother, David G. Mckaig of Edgerton, WI. Dean was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald and Douglas; parents; and son, Jeffrey.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse