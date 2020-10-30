October 25, 2020
Janesville, WI - Dean Alderman, age 73, passed away on October 25, 2020 at Agrace Hospice in Janesville.
Dean is survived by his wife of 50 years; two sons; six grandchildren; one sister; and one brother. He was a great husband, loving father, and adored his grandchildren.
Dean was known for working hard, playing hard, and loving even harder. He cherished the simple things in life and enjoyed going out for dinner and drinks with his wife at The Ding-A-Ling and My Apartment. Throughout his life, Dean liked riding his Goldwing, going on MDA tub runs, visiting his Pickle Barrel friends in Florida, golfing, and watching the Packers.
Dean spent 30+ years driving bus for Van Galder Bus Company/Coach USA. During that time, he logged many miles and spent countless hours with the Madison Capitols Hockey Team, UW Band, and the Beloit Brewers/Snappers. He was honored with having his picture included in the July 23, 1990 issue of Sport Illustrated.
Per Dean's wishes, there will be a private celebration of life at a later date.