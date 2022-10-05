Dayton Patrick Quaerna

Janesville, WI - Dayton P. Quaerna, age 42, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in the Town of Cottage Grove from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born in Janesville on April 8, 1980, the son of Edward and Diane (Martini) Quaerna. He attended St. William's Catholic School, Franklin Middle School, and Parker High School. Dayton married Dessi C. Penalva on Aug. 8, 2008, at St. William's Catholic Church, Janesville. He had most recently become a truck driver working for MJ Blaine Trucking Co. and was proud and excited to be on this new adventure enjoying the open road. His greatest talent however was working with his hands, applying his gift in construction, welding and creating presents for friends and family. He was especially proud of his company D&D Home Remodeling, where no project was too big or too small to take on and finish proudly.
Among his many passions, Dayton loved the outdoors and riding his motorcycle, tinkering in the garage on his many projects and over the years had become an avid bowhunter, teaching his children about the patience, perseverance and reward that came with long hours in a tree stand. Dayton also loved music, concerts, roller coasters, spending time with his many friends and family and kicking his feet up to watch movies after a long day, especially 80's & 90's flicks. Dayton had a huge heart and loved animals, especially his dogs. He was the type of friend that was always there for you and could pick up where you left off regardless of when you talked last; he was a generous, kind, and thoughtful person who would do anything for his family.
Dayton is survived by his wife, Dessi; 3 children: Damian, Isabella "Belle" and Dayton "Deuce"; mother, Diane (Bill) Borkenhagen; father, Edward (Connie) Quaerna; brother, Christopher (Heather) Hesgard, stepsister, Calley (Shane) Kerwin and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephew and other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Nick Martini and Marilyn Murray, and Edward and Frances "Toddy" Quaerna who helped raise him and he, in turn, was the apple of their eye.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. a the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME. A brief prayer and blessing will conclude the visitation at the funeral home, A Celebration of Dayton's Life will follow at O'RILEY & CONWAY'S IRISH PUB, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville from noon until 3:00 p.m. A Private Interment will be held at a later date. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
