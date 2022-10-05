Dayton Patrick Quaerna

April 8, 1980 - September 30, 2022

Janesville, WI - Dayton P. Quaerna, age 42, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in the Town of Cottage Grove from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born in Janesville on April 8, 1980, the son of Edward and Diane (Martini) Quaerna. He attended St. William's Catholic School, Franklin Middle School, and Parker High School. Dayton married Dessi C. Penalva on Aug. 8, 2008, at St. William's Catholic Church, Janesville. He had most recently become a truck driver working for MJ Blaine Trucking Co. and was proud and excited to be on this new adventure enjoying the open road. His greatest talent however was working with his hands, applying his gift in construction, welding and creating presents for friends and family. He was especially proud of his company D&D Home Remodeling, where no project was too big or too small to take on and finish proudly.

