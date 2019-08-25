September 18, 1957 - August 23, 2019

Rochelle, IL -- Dawn Marie (Smith) Kohn, 61, of Rochelle, passed away Friday morning, August 23, 2019, at her home. Mrs. Kohn was born on September 18, 1957, in Kankakee. Her parents are Arthur and Jean (Harbert) Smith. She married Jare Kohn on July 25, 1992, in Janesville, WI. Mrs. Kohn had a degree in Cosmetology and was a homemaker. She enjoyed writing, ancestry research and reuniting families who had gone through adoption.

She is survived by her husband, Jare; her children: Richard "R.J." Koontz of Windsor Heights, IA, Mandy (Michael) Heng of Urbandale, IA, Corinne (Martin) Washburne of Mason, MI, Desiree (Jason) Laufenberg of Janesville, WI, Jared (AnnJanette) Kohn of Fitchburg, WI, and Amanda Subhan, of South Beloit, IL; ten grandchildren; her parents, Arthur and Jean Smith, of Peru; one brother, Michael Smith; three sisters: Denise Redlich, Kristina Redlich, and Kathleen Demers; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Mueller Funeral Home in Peru. Visitation will be 3 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.