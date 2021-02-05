February 1, 2021
Dawn Ellen Andrew, of Evansville, WI, died peacefully on February 1, 2021, at home in Magnolia township.
Dawn was born in Magnolia township on July 21, 1925, the youngest child of Clarence and Mary (Thompson) George. She grew up in the country with siblings Evelyn, Dean, and Lee. Dawn had a pony named Jim that she rode to school. Jim learned to untie himself and often went home at noon. Dawn learned to run fast when she was chased home by the Fuchs and Gransee boys brandishing a snake! Dawn attended Stone Jug School until her older sister, Evelyn, became the teacher there, and then she transferred to Magnolia School. Because her mother never drove, Dawn learned to drive at age 14. Dawn graduated from Evansville High School in the class of 1944.
On August 4, 1945, Dawn was married to Russell Wayne Andrew. They had five children: Connie Joy, Gordon Wayne, Phil Warren, George William, and Kenneth Wallace. Dawn was a homemaker who was well known for her skill as a baker. She was always the first to bring warm cinnamon rolls to a grieving family. Her popcorn balls were famous and brought a high bid at the Eager Free Library fund-raising auction, and they brought a crowd of trick-or-treaters to her home every Halloween. She made and decorated wedding cakes for many in the area. Dawn loved using her best china and setting a beautiful table for holidays, showers, and luncheons. For family gatherings she prepared the favorites of each of her children and grandchildren.
4-H was an important part of Dawn's life. She always said that her favorite week of the year was the week of the Rock County 4-H Fair, and she bought a season ticket and attended every day. She guided her own children through many projects and started the first junior leader group in Rock County when she was a leader in the Magnolia 4-H Club. She was the Magnolia Cloverbud leader for many years, and specialized as the "cookie teacher." Dawn spent many hours organizing the 4-H Museum at the fairgrounds and loved to visit and tell stories of fair history. She served on the Rock County 4-H Fair Board and received the Distinguished Rock County 4-H Fair Alumni Award.
Dawn worked at Parker Pen after her high school graduation, and after her children were grown she worked for Brodhead Grain in Evansville. Dawn was a member of the Cainville Women's Club, the Evansville United Methodist Church, and a lifetime member of the Rock County 4-H Fair Alumni Association. Dawn loved the UW Badgers, and she and Russell attended the Rose Bowl in 1963. Most every Sunday night they could be found playing cards and visiting with long-time friends Wallace and Gwen Everill. Dawn and Russell enjoyed stays at Lake Mary, Florida, during the winter months where they visited the Webster Flea Market. She was an avid auction goer, as long as the auction was called by her brother Dean, or her nephews Paul and Dean, Jr. Throughout her life, Dawn was a friend to others, bringing kindness, a smile, and usually cookies or coffeecake.
Dawn is survived by 4 children, Joy (Larry) Olson, Gordy (Barb) Andrew, George Andrew, and Ken (Shelly) Andrew; 11 Grandchildren, 17 Great-Grandchildren, and 5 Great-Great Grandchildren. She is further survived by nieces and nephews and their families, and close friend and caregiver Sue (Bart) Kundert and family. Dawn was preceded in death by her husband Russell on January 31, 2003; her son Phil on April 9, 1972; her infant sister Verna; and her parents and siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday February 8, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church Evansville. A visitation will be held from 10:00AM until the time of service at Church. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery Evansville. Due to covid-19 restrictions Masks and social distancing is required and the service will be limited to the amount of people due to restrictions. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rock County 4-H Fair Alumni Association c/o Barbara Andrew, Treasurer, 6928 W St. Road 11, Janesville, WI 53548, or to Agrace Hospice Foundation c/o Agrace, 5395 E Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711.
Thanks to the nurses and caregivers of Agrace Hospice for their care and compassion shown to Dawn.