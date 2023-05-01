Dawn C. Pope

April 27, 1952 - April 26, 2023

Edgerton, WI - Dawn Charlene Pope, Edgerton, passed away from Pancreatic Cancer with family by her side on April 26, 2023 (One day short of her 71st birthday), into the arms of our Lord. She was born on April 27, 1952; the only child of Charles and Alvina Hudson (Quam).