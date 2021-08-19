August 3, 1968 - August 3, 2021
Elkhorn, WI - David Wright Copeland, aged 53, beloved husband of Karen, died peacefully at his home in Elkhorn on Tuesday, August 3 of colon cancer. At the time of his death, David was surrounded in love by his family.
Born on August 3rd, 1968 in Evanston, IL to Clyde and Luann (Dempster) Copeland, David was a proud alumnus of the Wisconsin School for the Deaf (WSD), graduating as the class valedictorian in 1986. After briefly attending Gallaudet University, he transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, graduating in 1993, with a Bachelors of Science in Criminal Justice. Afterward, David attended Lewis and Clark College in Portland, OR, and received a Masters Degree in Special Education in 2000. David returned to WSD as a teacher and American Sign Language specialist. He was an active member of the WSD Parent-Staff Association and served for many years as its treasurer. Additionally, David was an avid WSD Alumni Association member and delighted in giving energetic speeches at WSD graduation ceremonies. He would encourage the new graduates to keep their Firebird flames burning as they leapt out of their nests of WSD, soaring into their new lives. He retired from WSD in 2019.
While at Lewis and Clark College, David met his future wife, Karen Toennies. Together, they moved back to Wisconsin, started working at WSD as teachers and were married in July of 2002. David and Karen shared a love of travel, trying new cuisine, and watching movies.
Throughout his life, David had a passion for outdoor sports with his friends, including snowmobiling and fishing. He loved to watch the Tour de France, and often went mountain biking, road biking, and later in his life, riding his Vespa.
David's faithful walk was inspiring to others. He had a joyful heart in serving. He often surprised his neighbors by snow blowing their sidewalks. His friendly manner, witty sense of humor and respect towards all endeared him to many. He gladly offered help to friends; it was a natural outflowing of his generous and loving spirit, a reflection of Christ in his life.
David loved his family, and is survived by his loving wife Karen Copeland; mother Luann Copeland; sister Lyn (Tom) Frohling; sister-in-law Mary Ellen Turner; uncles Jim Copeland and Robert Dempster; cousins; father and mother-in-law Alfred and Patricia Toennies; brother-in-law Matthew (Krista) Toennies; his nieces and nephews, Benjamin Copeland (Alicia), Drew, Tyler, Mariah, Cara, and Nolan Toennies; and his great-nephews and great-nieces Davidicus, Reseda, Ozias, Zane, and Baby Copeland. David is preceded in death by his brother, Mark Copeland; his father Clyde W. Copeland; and his grandparents, Dorothy and Clyde C. Copeland, and Sannia and John Dempster, and nephew Jason Higgins.
A visitation was held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at the Betzer Chapel. A funeral Service will be at the East Delavan Baptist Church (3205 Theatre Rd, Delavan) at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021 Gathering of friends will start at 9:30a.m., masks are recommended. A private interment will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan, WI. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the Copeland family.
In lieu of flowers, David's family asks that donations be made to any of the the following organizations in his name:
Youth Leadership Camp: https://ylcafoundation.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/ylcafoundation/donation.jsp?campaign=9&
Wisconsin School for the Deaf Foundation (Gifts made in memory of David Copeland): http://wsdfoundation.org/donate_gift_7.html
or mail checks to:
WSDF, PO Box 822, Delavan, WI 53115
Colon Cancer Coalition: https://donate.coloncancercoalition.org/memorials/DavidCopeland
Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the Copeland family.