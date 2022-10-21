November 22, 1949 - October 13, 2022

Janesville, WI - David Wayne Sessler, age 72, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Oak Park Place after a nearly two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on November 22, 1949, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville; the son of Robert and Ilah Sessler, and grew up in Janesville. He was a 1968 graduate of Craig High School. Dave earned his Eagle Scout Award from the Boy Scouts of America the same year. After high school, he spent a short time in college and working, before enlisting in the Army in 1969. He was in the 25th infantry division, later transferring to the 1st infantry division. He spent 11 months of his nearly 3-year military career in combat in Vietnam and Cambodia. On May 12, 1970, he was injured in combat by enemy mortar. He was awarded a purple heart. After his injury he was transferred to the Berlin Brigade, serving in Germany until his discharge in March of 1971. While serving our country, Dave earned a bronze star along with 7 other commendation medals and attained the rank of Sergeant. After his service to our country, he spent 33 years working on the assembly line and in skilled trades as a pipefitter at General Motors in Janesville. David retired in 2008, when the Janesville plant closed. He later enjoyed many different jobs including security guard at Gilman Engineering, custodian and supply clerk at UW Hospital, and, finally, valet at Mercy Hospital in Janesville.

