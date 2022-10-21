Janesville, WI - David Wayne Sessler, age 72, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Oak Park Place after a nearly two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on November 22, 1949, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville; the son of Robert and Ilah Sessler, and grew up in Janesville. He was a 1968 graduate of Craig High School. Dave earned his Eagle Scout Award from the Boy Scouts of America the same year. After high school, he spent a short time in college and working, before enlisting in the Army in 1969. He was in the 25th infantry division, later transferring to the 1st infantry division. He spent 11 months of his nearly 3-year military career in combat in Vietnam and Cambodia. On May 12, 1970, he was injured in combat by enemy mortar. He was awarded a purple heart. After his injury he was transferred to the Berlin Brigade, serving in Germany until his discharge in March of 1971. While serving our country, Dave earned a bronze star along with 7 other commendation medals and attained the rank of Sergeant. After his service to our country, he spent 33 years working on the assembly line and in skilled trades as a pipefitter at General Motors in Janesville. David retired in 2008, when the Janesville plant closed. He later enjoyed many different jobs including security guard at Gilman Engineering, custodian and supply clerk at UW Hospital, and, finally, valet at Mercy Hospital in Janesville.
In 1980, Dave met his wife, Sheila, on a blind date and quickly fell in love. They were married on April 10, 1981. Dave loved life and his family. He loved to travel and experience new things. He was a family man, an avid Packer fan, loved to golf, loved to socialize, and was the best dad and husband anyone could ask for. As a man of great integrity and care, he was always willing to help others at the drop of a hat. Dave had an extensive knowledge base of what seemed like every topic. He was the go-to person. Dave was someone people looked up to. He will be sorely missed and forever remembered.
Dave is survived by his wife, Sheila; 3 children: Nicholas (Erin) Sessler, Stacie (Edward) Hogue, and Michele (Robin) Hollenbach; mother, Ilah Sessler; 5 grandchildren: Alexis, Andrew, Autumn, Anneliese, and Jacob; and brother, Tom (Linda) Sessler. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Sessler; brother, Don Sessler; and granddaughter, Harlie Thompson.
A celebration of life will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME. Inurnment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Memorials are preferred in Dave's name to The Boy Scouts of America. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
A special thanks to Dr. Shekhani and his team in Oncology at Mercy Hospital and all of the medical staff at Mercy Home Health, Mercy Hospice, and Oak Park Place who helped him along the way. We are eternally grateful for your expertise and kindness. Also, a special thanks to Dennis Casey for taking him to many of his medical appointments and David Williams for providing so many meals to him. You were both a tremendous help in these difficult times.
