David W. Schumacher

February 25, 1937 - September 23, 2022

Milton, WI - David W. Schumacher, age 85, of Milton, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, Madison on Friday, September 23, 2022. David was born on February 25, 1937, to Rev. H.C. and Johanna Schumacher in Edgerton, WI. David graduated from High School in 1956. He married Janice McWilliam on June 27, 1959, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Milton. David worked as a supervisor for General Motors until his retirement in 1995. After his "Retirement", David started Milton Utility, which allowed him to "chase" his beloved trains for the next two decades.

