Milton, WI - David W. Schumacher, age 85, of Milton, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, Madison on Friday, September 23, 2022. David was born on February 25, 1937, to Rev. H.C. and Johanna Schumacher in Edgerton, WI. David graduated from High School in 1956. He married Janice McWilliam on June 27, 1959, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Milton. David worked as a supervisor for General Motors until his retirement in 1995. After his "Retirement", David started Milton Utility, which allowed him to "chase" his beloved trains for the next two decades.
David enjoyed bringing people together to make things "work". David served for many years on the Milton City council, Police and Fire Commissions and was a huge advocate in the Development of Milton's Industrial Parks. He Chaperoned Band Trips, assisted with fund raisers for various school and community ventures. He was an active Member of St John's Lutheran Church, Sunday school teacher, Choir & Council Member and Board of Elders. He also served on the Board of the Mid-Continent Railway Museum. He cherished spending time with his Family. His greatest joy in life, was taking the time to sit and chat. It didn't matter if it was 5 mins or 5 hours, he cherished every second. If you were lucky enough to know him, you were blessed.
David is survived by his children: Bryon (Jill), Brad, and Jane (Jackie); grandchildren: Sean, Jennifer (Aaron), David (Chrissy) , Heather (Jeremy), Jessica (Matt), Danielle (Derek), Samantha, Tyler, Jordan, Joshua, Jaclyn, and Mike; great-grandchildren: Jocelyn, Noah, Maverick, Collins, Adalynne, Hudson, Braxton, Mason; his in-laws, Lois (Phillip) Watson, Norman (Sharon) McWilliam; nieces; nephews; cousins; and countless colleagues and friends.
David is preceded in death by his loving parents; his beloved wife, Janice; his mother and father in-laws, Vera and Clarence McWilliam; and brother-in-law, Larry McWilliam.
Funeral Services will be 11:00am Saturday October 1, 2022, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 910 E. High Street, Milton, WI 53563. Visitation will be Friday September 30, 2022, from 5pm-7pm at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church and Saturday October 1, 2022, at 10:00am until time of service at the church. Burial to follow at Fassett Cemetery, Edgerton.
In-Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, where a Scholarship Fund will be Set up.
The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
