Janesville, WI - David T. Tanda, age 78, of Janesville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at UW Hospital, Madison, surrounded by his family. Born in Baraboo, WI on Oct. 14, 1944, the son of Virgil and Helen Jean (Meyers) Tanda. He graduated from Janesville High School, class of 1962. After high school he moved to West Bend, WI, eventually making his way to Austin TX, before finally returning home to Janesville in 1971. He met the love of his life, Susan I. Peterson, and they married on Nov. 11, 1972, at Central Lutheran Church in Edgerton. Dave had many occupations while raising his family in Janesville, until his retirement from Lear Corporation in 2008. Dave loved antiquing. Finding treasures, restoring, and refinishing them along the way. While working full time jobs, Dave, alongside his wife Sue, established Tanda's Antiques, and has been in business for over 40 years. Dave took pride in creating pieces from old finds and repurposing them into new treasures. In addition to his love for antiques, Dave enjoyed cooking, being crowned the family chef. His favorite place to cook was over the fire pit at his family's cabin on Pelican Lake. This was Dave's favorite spot to share with family and friends, he enjoyed telling stories of his childhood there and the history of Lake and his grandfather who built it. Dave's greatest love and pride, however, was his grandchildren. Dave was a recipient of a lung transplant in 2016, allowing him six extra years to be a part of their lives. He was grateful and used that time to the fullest. Attending their sporting events, plays, dance classes or just taking them out for ice cream. After his transplant, he also became a mentor for the UW Transplant program.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susan; 2 daughters, Kristin (Albert) Stazio and Kelly (Eric) Zastoupil both of Janesville; daughter-in-law, Shawna Tanda of Fort Mill, SC; 5 grandchildren: Jacob, and Paityn Tanda, Owen Stazio, Mason, and Madelyn Zastoupil; a sister, Jane (Robert) Woodman of Janesville; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Tanda; 2 sisters, Mary Freeman and Carol Ross, and his stepbrother Thomas Kline. His family would like to thank his donor and the transplant staff at UW Madison for giving us more time.
"Life has to end. Love doesn't." Mitch Albom
A Celebration of Dave's Life will be held on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, from 3 to 6 pm at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home. The family is being assisted by the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd. Janesville. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
To plant a tree in memory of David Tanda as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
