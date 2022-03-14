David T. Kane

JANESVILLE, WI - David Thomas Kane, Sr., age 87, of Janesville passed away on March 10, 2022, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in Janesville on October 22, 1934, the son of Thomas F. and Bernice E. (Carver) Kane. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1953 and served in the Wisconsin National Guard for nine years.
David graduated from high school on Thursday, the following day, applied for work at General Motors and went to work there the following Monday. He was employed at General Motors for 46 1/2 years prior to retiring. He was a very active member of U.A.W. Local # 95 where he served on the community service committee, the election committee and played golf in their golf league. He was a long-time member of the National Mutual Benefit Society where he served the local group as a trustee, treasurer, and president. He enjoyed playing golf in the General Motors Golf League and the Moose Club Golf League. He was an active bowler for many years and was a member of the Janesville Bowling Association and Janesville Bowling Hall of Fame.
David Kane is survived by his long-time partner, Rose Mary Williams; children, Linda (Tom) Medine, David (Kris) Kane, Jr. and their children, Ian, Ben, and Emma, and Dan (Laura) Kane and their children, Jon and Annamarie; son-in-law, Dennis Duoss; Rose Mary's daughter, Mary Burris and her children, Jeremy (Erin) Lapham, Tara Burris and her children Emelia, Peighton and Gideon. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sherrie Duoss; and sister, Grace Anna (Ken) Terry.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
