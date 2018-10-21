David "Stokes" Bobzien

April 15, 1955 - October 18, 2018
Janesville, WI -- David L. Bobzien, 63, of Janesville, known to countless friends old and new as "Stokes," passed away unexpectedly while on his annual fishing trip, on October 18, 2018 in Eagle River, WI. He was born in Janesville on April 15, 1955, the son of Ronald and Shirley (Naatz) Bobzien Stoker. Dave was a 1974 graduate of Parker High School and lived his entire life in Janesville. Stokes owned and operated Stokes' Pub in Janesville along with Therese for over 29 years. He was an active as a member of the Thursday Men's League at Riverside Golf Course, where, on June 18, 2000, he shot a hole in one. Dave also was a regular in city bowling leagues for many years. He was a lifelong Dodger and Packer fan. In recent years, Stokes loved fishing with his buddies on Wisconsin's clear northern lakes. He celebrated countless birthdays and anniversaries with the close knit Bobzien extended family. Annual parties marking the anniversary of Stokes' Pub every July were legendary! One of his favorite mantras was, "A clean bar is a happy bar." Stokes spent many summer evenings and weekends supporting his boys on the Janesville Youth Baseball fields. He affectionately referred to Matthew, Clayton, and Michael as "My Three Sons."
He is survived by his best friend and business partner, Therese Kelly Bobzien; sons: Matthew (Heather Mills), Clayton, and Michael Bobzien; step-parents, Don and Phyllis Stoker; siblings: Carol (Terry) Quinn, Cindy (Russ) Harrington, Steve (Deb) Bobzien, John (Marysue) Bobzien, Deb (Robert) Givens, and Mark (Patti) Bobzien; and many extended family members and friends. Dave is predeceased by his parents; and nephew, Sam Aegerter.
A celebratory funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at Schneider Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oakhill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at the funeral home, and will continue from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. For online obituary and registry, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirctors.com.
