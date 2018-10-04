December 18, 1955 - October 2, 2018
Whitewater, WI -- David Stanley Meyer, 62, Whitewater, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, October 2, 2018. Dave was born on December 18, 1955, in Fort Atkinson, to Stanley and Elizabeth (Speed) Meyer. He attended Whitewater High School, before entering the United States Army in 1972. On May 10, 1974, Dave married the love of his life, Christine Welter, in Kitzingen, Germany. Together they owned Meyer's Bumper to Bumper auto parts store. Dave enjoyed fixing houses, old cars and going for rides. He also enjoyed the Northwoods; his children; grandchildren; and his special friends, Mickey Mouse and John.
He is survived by his wife, Chris; children: Angie (Tommy) Meyer, of Clintonville, WI, Carrie (Brad) McDermott, of Whitewater, and Jeremy (Kori Kincaid) Meyer of Whitewater; grandchildren: Logan Lizak, Colten and Kylie McDermott, Dylan, Olivia and Jaymason Meyer; siblings: Dennis (Mary) Meyer, of Wisconsin Dells, Sandra Frye, of Bethel, ME, Linda Kieffer (Hal), of Lake Tomahawk, WI, Ellen (Jim) Streib, of Milton, Jim (Vickie) Meyer, of Whitewater, Brenda (Fred) Roloff, of Indiana; numerous nieces; nephews; and many sisters and brothers-in-law. He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Reinhard and Ruth Welter; two sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; a great nephew; and great niece.
A celebration of Dave's life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, you may wish to consider memorials to Rainbow Hospice, Jefferson, WI. The Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater, WI is assisting the family, www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank Rainbow Hospice for their loving care.
