July 8, 1961 - February 3, 2020

Fort Wayne, IN -- David Spencer Phillips, age 58, of Fort Wayne, IN, a former Janesville resident, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 in Fort Wayne, IN. He was born on July 8, 1961 in Janesville, WI; the second of three sons born to Robert O. And Mabel M. (Olson) Phillips. David graduated from Parker High School in 1980. He attended Blackhawk Technical College, drove for Van Galder Bus Company and was employed by Dorsey Trailers. He joined the General Motors workforce in 1997 and was very proud to be a team leader. Every fall, David looked forward to competing in marksmanship tournaments at Camp Perry, OH. There, he and his friends won 3rd place two different years. David also very much enjoyed hunting, oreos, beer, Subway, Chicken Alfredo, and country music. He loved a peaceful nap and sarcasm. He was a member of U.A.W Local # 95.

David is survived by his mother, Mabel (Olson) Phillips; his brothers, Robert E. "Rob" (Mary) Phillips and James (Shirley) Phillips, a niece, Victoria 'Girley' Phillips; an aunt and uncle, Signe and Ken Onsrud; several cousins; his friend of over 40 years, David (Nancy) Pepper; his General Motor's family; as well as many more special friends. David was preceded in death by his father, Robert O. Phillips; paternal grandparents; maternal grandparents; aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to Agrace Hospice.

Henke-Clarson Funeral Home

www.henkeclarson.com