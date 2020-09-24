November 5, 1974 - September 3, 2020
Waupaca, WI -- David Scott Kirmsse, 46, of Waupaca, and formerly of Elkhorn, WI, died Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Minnesota. He was born November 5, 1974 to Ronald and Patricia Kirmsse.
David is survived by his mother, Patricia Kirmsse; son, Kyler Kirmsse; stepson, Logan Iseini; brother, Ronald Kirmsse; sister, Jennifer (Chris) Bannigan; and his nieces and nephews: Nicole, Joshua, Benjamin, Matthew, Kaylin, Aveline, Rylan and Reid. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose, his father, Ronald and his step-sister, Jacquelyn Bird.
A graveside memorial service will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Sugar Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery, N5690 Cobblestone Rd. Elkhorn, WI. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Kirmsse Family.