David Raymond Hess

January 7, 1939 - November 22, 2020
Janesville, WI - David Raymond (Grandpa Dave) Hess, age 81 died November 22, 2020 at Evansville Manor. He was born in Janesville on January 7, 1939, the son of Benjamin and Marion (Lee) Hess. He attended Roosevelt Elementary School, Marshall Junior High School and graduated in 1957 from Janesville Senior High School. Following high school, David joined the U.S. Navy where he served for 23 years. He loved the military life and the travels it afforded him. He was quick to tell a good story from his journeys and the people he interacted with.
David married Coreen Judy (Stack) Spaulding on January 31, 1980. He was employed as a dispatcher by the City of Janesville police and fire departments for several years. Prior to completely retiring, he and Judy worked the drive thru at McDonald's on Milton Avenue for a few more years, serving the community their morning coffee with a smile and a genuine "good morning"
He was a member of Cargill United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Noteworthy Choir. He was a member of Western Star Masonic Lodge # 55 where he was a Past Master (1985). He was a life member of both the Vietnam Veterans and the American Legion as well as the Janesville Senior Choristers Troubadours. David loved to sing and could hit a bass note like no other.
David is survived by four children, Mark, Kevin, Michael (Pam) Spaulding and Tanya Rucker; grandchildren, Nika, Bruce, Mikey and Sierra Spaulding, Brie Miller, Avery and Kiki Rucker; great-grandchildren, Daetasia, Daraijah, and Damya Miller, and Alana and Dominick Rucker; and his niece, Cherie (Chris) Hufford.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy, on February 8, 2014; his parents; his sister, Sarah Gibson; daughter, Kim and granddaughter Brittany.
Private family funeral services will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. Private burial with military graveside rites will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.