June 9, 1937 - March 31, 2020
Clinton, WI -- David R. Rafter, age 82, of Clinton, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Azura Memory Care in Clinton. He was born June 9, 1937 to the late Richard and Dorothy (Post) Rafter in Akron, OH. David graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design. He served on a submarine for the U.S. Navy until his honorable discharge. David married Patricia L. Pogorelski on September 24, 1983 in Milton, WI. They lived in Tennessee for 15 years, building three homes and loving every minute of their time down south. After 9/11 struck our Nation, David and Patricia decided to move back to Clinton, to be closer to family. He enjoyed many years of traveling throughout the United States, as well as a wonderful trip to Ireland.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Rafter of Clinton; his daughter, Alice (Pat) Martin (and their two children, Ava and Sophie); his son, Sam (Anne) Rafter (and their two children Mars and Dax). He is further survived by his sister, Corinne (Tom) Troon; his two brothers-in-law, Tom (Randi) Pogorelski and Dick (Bev) Pogorelski; and his two nephews, James and Rob Troon. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A public celebration to honor David's life at Boxcars Pub & Grub in Clinton will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Rafter family on our website.
Brian Mark Funeral & Cremation Center
504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton, WI 676-4464