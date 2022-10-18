Janesville, WI - David R. Lamb age 74 of Janesville died Monday October 10, 2022 at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford. David was born November 11, 1947 to the late Stewart and Alice (Heimstreet) Lamb in Janesville, WI. He married Paula J. Halley on June 26, 1971. Dave enlisted into the U.S. Navy and served his Country on the USS McCaffery until his honorable discharge. He worked as a Maintenance Tech at Beloit Memorial Hospital for nearly 20 years. David enjoyed movies, travel and visiting regional casinos. He also enjoyed going to various farmers markets, especially to sample the "curds and kettle corn."
He is survived by his wife, Paula Lamb; his two sons, Ryan (Amy) Lamb and Cory (Jennifer) Lamb; his five grandchildren, Tiffanie, Mason, Kayleigh, Ashley & Morgan; his five great grandchildren, Aiden, Rylyn, Liam, Aubrey & Anthony; his sister, Janet (David) Hart and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, a sister and a granddaughter, Emily Sage.
The family would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses, and care staff at Javon Bea Hospital and a special thanks to CNA, Josh Bethel.
Dave's Funeral Service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday October 21, 2022 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with David Meding officiating. Friends will be received on Friday in the Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. Full Military Burial Rites will follow the service in the Funeral Home parking lot. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in David's name. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.