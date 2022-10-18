David R. Lamb

November 11, 1947 - October 10, 2022

Janesville, WI - David R. Lamb age 74 of Janesville died Monday October 10, 2022 at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford. David was born November 11, 1947 to the late Stewart and Alice (Heimstreet) Lamb in Janesville, WI. He married Paula J. Halley on June 26, 1971. Dave enlisted into the U.S. Navy and served his Country on the USS McCaffery until his honorable discharge. He worked as a Maintenance Tech at Beloit Memorial Hospital for nearly 20 years. David enjoyed movies, travel and visiting regional casinos. He also enjoyed going to various farmers markets, especially to sample the "curds and kettle corn."