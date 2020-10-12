September 25, 1949 - October 9, 2020
Delavan, WI - David R. Behrens, age 71, of Delavan passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at his home in Delavan. He was born in Elmhurst, IL on September 25, 1949 to Arnold and Ruth (Wagner) Behrens. David proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was united in marriage to Peggy Jo Martin on August 4, 1990 at Delavan United Methodist Church. David worked for many years at Millard Machine in Millard and then Bliss Machine in Darien. After retirement, David did small engine repair (lawn mowers and snow blowers) for many people. He was very active at Delavan United Methodist Church.
David is survived by his wife of 30 years, Peggy; three daughters, Emma (Alex Ramirez) Behrens, of Elkhorn, Holli Behrens, of Milwaukee, and Laura Behrens, of Delavan; a granddaughter, Luna Behrens; two sisters, Arlene Calicchio, of Arlington Heights, IL, and Nancy (Richard) Powell, of Gainesville, VA; two brothers, Lloyd (Carol) Behrens, of Delavan, and Gene (Carolyn) Behrens, of Oklahoma City; a sister-in-law Margie Behrens, of Schaumburg, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
David is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Roger and Don.
Public Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M - 7:00 P.M. on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Private Family Funeral Services will be held. Burial with military honors will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.